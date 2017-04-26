Great Offaly Sporting Moments 10 - When St Mary's, Edenderry won the Hogan Cup in Croke Park

Over the course of the week, we will be putting up a number of moments which we consider to be contenders to be crowned 'Offaly's Greatest Sporting Moment.'

They will cover a wide variety of memorable occasions from across the years.

Then on Thursday, we will throw it over to you to vote on which of the moments is truly the greatest.

And if you have one you would like us to consider for inclusion, e-mail us to damian@offalyexpress.ie.

This time we turn to the incredible victory in 2012 when St Mary's Edenderry won the Hogan Cup captured superbly by Jeff Harvey of HR Photo.

