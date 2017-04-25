Great Offaly Sporting Moments 5 - That time Johnny Flaherty goaled against Galway to win the 1981 All Ireland

Over the course of the week, we will be putting up a number of moments which we consider to be contenders to be crowned 'Offaly's Greatest Sporting Moment.'

They will cover a wide variety of memorable occasions from across the years.

Then on Thursday, we will throw it over to you to vote on which of the moments is truly the greatest.

And if you have one you would like us to consider for inclusion, e-mail us to damian@offalyexpress.ie.

This time we go back to 1981 when Johnny Flaherty scored his famous goal against Galway to secure Offaly's first All Ireland Senior Hurling title

See some of the other sporting moments below:

