Great Offaly Sporting Moments 4 - Shane Lowry rises to the top at the Irish Open

Over the course of the week, we will be putting up a number of moments which we consider to be contenders to be crowned 'Offaly's Greatest Sporting Moment.'

They will cover a wide variety of memorable occasions from across the years.

Then on Thursday, we will throw it over to you to vote on which of the moments is truly the greatest.

And if you have one you would like us to consider for inclusion, e-mail us to damian@offalyexpress.ie.

This time we go back to 2009 when Offaly's Shane Lowry became the first amateur to win against a field of professionals for 47 years.

The Clara man was just 22 years old when he arrived at the County Louth course in 2009 to take the field against the likes of Rory McIlroy and a host of Europe's top talent.

He outgunned them all, including England's Robert Rock in a tense play-off, to secure a famous win.

See some of the other sporting moments below:

WATCH: Great Offaly Sporting Moments 1 - That Seamus Darby goal against Kerry

WATCH: Great Offaly Sporting Moments 2 - Pat Smullen storms to Epsom Derby victory

WATCH: Great Offaly Sporting Moments 3 - When Offaly fans took matters into their own hands in 1998