Great Offaly Sporting Moments 2 - Pat Smullen storms to Epsom Derby victory

Over the course of the next three days, we will be putting up a number of moments which we consider to be contenders to be crowned 'Offaly's Greatest Sporting Moment.'

They will cover a wide variety of memorable occasions from across the years.

Then on Thursday, we will throw it over to you to vote on which of the moments is truly the greatest.

And if you have one you would like us to consider for inclusion, e-mail us to damian@offalyexpress.ie.

In the meantime, enjoy Moment 2, Pat Smullen's crowning glory - victory in the 2016 Epsom Derby aboard the Dermot Weld trained Harzand.

Check out the first contender for 'Offaly's Greatest Sporting Moment' posted earlier by clicking here.

Pat is the nine-time champion Irish flat jockey and 2016 was his sole success in the Epsom showpiece. He has also won the Irish Derby twice, including last year's renewal, also on board the all-conquering Harzand.