VIDEO: Offaly minor star Cian Johnson sells two dummies to Westmeath defender before scoring point

Offaly minor star Cian Johnson followed up his Electric Ireland Footballer of the Week award last week with an excpetional performance against Westmeath in the Leinster Championship on Saturday last, April 22.

The Ferbane youngster notched 0-6 of the 0-13 total as Offaly overcame their neighbours comfortably in O'Connor Park, securing a Leinster quarter-final spot in the process.

The game finished 0-13 to 1-04 in favour of Offaly.

This clip surfaced today of Johnson turning a Westmeath defender inside-out before scoring a point on the outside of his left boot.

You can catch the highlights of Offaly's win over Westmeath tonight, April 24, on TG4 at 8pm.

