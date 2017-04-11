Offaly youngsters taking part in Go Games at Croke Park today

Birr Under-8s, under the management of former star Simon Whelehan, were among the Offaly teams taking part in the Go Games event at Croke Park today.

Simon helps the next generation of Birr hurlers with their helmets as the club, which has won four club All-Ireland titles, was back in Croker this afternoon.

Action about to commence in U-8 Go Game between two of the top hurling clubs in @gaaleinster @KK_GAA v @oloughlingaels pic.twitter.com/BgNgCwRbWd — Leinster GAA (@gaaleinster) April 11, 2017

Kilcormac-Killoughey also had their younger players on show at HQ.

The U-8s from Ballycumber/ Tubber said they are determined to get another victory for @Offaly_GAA at Croke Park.@gaaleinster Go Games. pic.twitter.com/ah9pMrRMfz — Leinster GAA (@gaaleinster) April 11, 2017

The lads from Ballycumber/Tubber deep in preparation mode in the dressing rooms at Croke Park.

11 All-Stars have been won by players from the small @Offaly_GAA Club Seir Kieran. Maybe one of the U-8s in Croke Park will be a star too. pic.twitter.com/lg3RcELBje — Leinster GAA (@gaaleinster) April 11, 2017

Players from the small but hugely successful Seir Keiran club were also in Croke Park today.

You can follow more from the Go Games day through the @GAALeinster Twitter page.