Offaly youngsters taking part in Go Games at Croke Park today

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Birr Under-8s, under the management of former star Simon Whelehan, were among the Offaly teams taking part in the Go Games event at Croke Park today.

Simon helps the next generation of Birr hurlers with their helmets as the club, which has won four club All-Ireland titles, was back in Croker this afternoon. 

Kilcormac-Killoughey also had their younger players on show at HQ.

The lads from Ballycumber/Tubber deep in preparation mode in the dressing rooms at Croke Park.

Players from the small but hugely successful Seir Keiran club were also in Croke Park today.

You can follow more from the Go Games day through the @GAALeinster Twitter page.