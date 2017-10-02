Shane Lowry was Paul Dunne's biggest fan on Sunday at the British Masters

After finishing in seventh place at the British Masters on Sunday, Shane Lowry must have been pleased with his four days in Newcastle.

But the Offaly golfer was even more delighted to see his fellow countryman Paul Dunne win the event as he celebrated at greenside when the winning chip hit the bottom of the cup

And Shane Lowry was their at greenside to congratulate Paul Dunne as he walked off the course.

Shooting 9 under par to win your first European Tour event



What a performance @dunners11. pic.twitter.com/8Be9xSoYN4 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 1, 2017

It was a good weekend for Shane Lowry who finished in seventh place after a very solid weekend. That result moved him up to 62nd in the Race to Dubai, just outisde the all important Top 60. He will be back in action this week at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship where he has finished inside the top 20 in the last two years.