VIDEO: Shane Lowry happy with his opening round 68 at Wentworth

Offaly's Shane Lowry is in the top 5 after an impressive opening round of four under par at the European Tour's PGA Championship in Wentworth.

Speaking to the Golf Channel after his round, the Offaly man said he would be happy if the could play at Wentworth every week.

Lowry was out early this morning and reached two under par with birdies on the fifth and the sixth before dropping back to level par with dropped shots on eight and nine.

However he hit four birdies on the back nine including three in a row on the 10th, 11th and 12th and he also birdied the final hole for a round of 68.

That leaves him just two shots off leader Johan Carlsson who leads the way on six under par. There are three players on five under, Francesco Molinari, Scott Jamieson and Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat.