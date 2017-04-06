Masters Memory: Shane Lowry's magnificent hole in one at the 16th hole at Augusta in 2016

With the Masters teeing off in Augusta today, we bring you back to last year when Offaly's Shane Lowry hit this magnificent hole-in-one at the 16th hole.

Lowry made an outstanding start in 2016 and was 8th going into the weekend and he is confident going into this year's event.

"This is my third Masters, and myself and (my caddie) Dermo were talking about it today," he said. "There’s nothing new to it. You know where to go and where not to go. Sometimes it is better not knowing where not to go but it is there in front of you now, and you just have to try to hit good shots," he added.

He will tee off in his first round of this year's Masters at 6.19pm Irish time. The Esker Hils man is entering his third US Masters tournament and has been grouped with England's Lee Westwood and Spain's Sergio Garcia, two stalwarts of the competition and the PGA Tour. Lowry will once again play alongside Garcia, having played out a draw against the Spaniard in the opening match of the WGC World Matchplay event two weeks ago.

Best of luck to the Clara man and here's hoping for more magical moments from him in Augusta this year.