Tullamore D.E.W. launches unique and intriguing new campaign

Tullamore D.E.W., has launched a new campaign, 'Beauty of Blend', which will be its most extensive international communications campaign to date.

Now returned home to Tullamore, the brand is the world's second largest Irish whiskey and the 'Beauty of Blend' campaign includes television and digital advertising, an ongoing social media campaign, micro-site, events and influencer programming.

To celebrate the launch of 'Beauty of Blend' and the fact that no-one is 100% from one place, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey is partnering with MyHeritage DNA, the leading global destination for family history and DNA testing, to gift DNA kits to those interested in discovering their own unique blend of ethnicities and countries. The very special kits will be given away through a gifting program and the Tullamore D.E.W. social channels in the coming months.

Tullamore D.E.W.'s 'Beauty of Blend' campaign references the unique triple blend of pot still, malt and grain whiskeys that make up Tullamore D.E.W. Original. Triple distilled and triple blended for sweetness and strength, Tullamore D.E.W. was the first and remains one of the few Irish whiskeys to pioneer this blend of three, which results in a smoother Irish whiskey with an added complexity.

"Tullamore D.E.W. is built on blend. It runs through every bottle of our original triple blend Irish whiskey. There are numerous examples in the worlds of food, music and beyond where something beautiful has been created because of the blending of different cultures or ideas, and we think that is worth celebrating," said Tullamore D.E.W. Global Brand Director Caspar MacRae. "'Beauty of Blend' celebrates our belief in the spirit of blend – from the original triple blend in our Irish whiskey to the blending of cultures, rooted in our historic association with Irish emigrants around the world.

"As the world's second largest Irish whiskey brand, Tullamore D.E.W. is proud of its heritage and blend of flavors, and wants to encourage our fans to explore their own unique blend and heritage," added John Quinn, Global Ambassador for Tullamore D.E.W. "Put simply, the campaign celebrates the unique spirit of the blend – in our whiskey and in our world."'

Additionally, through the digital #IAMBLEND campaign, Tullamore D.E.W. will encourage people from around the world to share their personal blend stories through social media and via www.iamblend.com.

For more information about Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey and the "Beauty of Blend" campaign please visit www.tullamoredew.com