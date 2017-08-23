Offaly's Jennifer Byrne made history last night as she became the first Offaly woman ever to win the Rose of Tralee crown in front of an audience of hundreds of thousands.

Eagle-eyed viewers would have spotted something unusual in the seconds following the winner announcement, something that doesn't normally happen.

As Jennifer moved to the centre of the stage, the sponsors emerged to present her with the 'Rose of Tralee' sash to replace her Offaly one, as well as the Tipperary Crystal tiara.

It is tradition for the Rose's original sash to be removed and replaced on stage before the 'Rose of Tralee' is sung to the winner.

However, the man tasked with presenting the sash seemed to forget this tradition and simply proceeded to put the winning sash over Jennifer's shoulder on top of her original one.

MC Daithí Ó Sé spotted it and briefly stepped in to offer advice, but by that time it was too late and as the cameras rolled Jennifer waved and greeted the adoring crowd.

Once she reached the bottom of the steps in front of the stage, a savvy runner stepped in and removed the Offaly Rose sash. Perhaps, as a proud Offaly woman, Jennifer just wanted to leave it on, and we all know that that Offaly crown is one close to her heart.

