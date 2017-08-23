WATCH: Little girl watching the new Rose of Tralee from Offaly is heartwarming

The morning after the night before, and Offaly Jennifer Byrne, the 2017 Rose of Tralee has been busy with radio interviews.

One such interview is the traditional visit paid by the winning Rose to Radio Kerry.

As Jennifer spoke in studio about her crowning moment, one very concentrated bystander, a young girl, stood at the glass looking on in awe.

The next generation!

