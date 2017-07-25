WATCH: Incredible drone footage of fireworks display at Offaly festival

Photographer Patrick Mc Keon captured the colour and excitement of the That Beats Banagher festival over the weekend with this beautiful drone footage of their fireworks display.

The fireworks crowned Saturday's festivities in Banagher and as the colourful fireworks burst across the Shannon, the town is alive with crowds of people enjoying the spectacle.

The That Beats Banagher festival took place over the weekend and attractions included a special Miscellany and Edwardian Tea Party to commemorate and remember Banagher families involved in World War 1.



Meanwhile on the water, there was open Canadian canoeing, wake boarding or SUP – standup paddleboarding, and an opportunity to join the crew on the local long boat, “The Sionn Mara”.

There was also GAA blitzes and games at St Rynaghs GAA, craft workshops and demonstrations and zorbing by the Shannon.

Scroll back up to enjoy the spectacular ending to the festival on Saturday night.

Video used courtesy of Patrick Mc Keon Photography.

