JJ Hough's in Offaly produces brilliant video lamenting the death of the traditional rural pub

'Last night as I lay sleeping

A dream came to my mind

About a place I loved so well

The town I left behind.'

Banagher native Johnny McEvoy sings these words as he laments his hometown, and JJ Hough's Pub in Banagher have produced a video lamenting the pub time left behind - the traditional Irish pub.

JJ Hough's is a small pub on the main street in Banagher with over 250 years of history and all of its abundant character is captured in this video.

SEE ALSO: QUIZ: How many of these Offaly pubs can you name?

Their video, The Barman's Lament, was made as part of their new #counterculture project, and is a monologue based on "a man who's spent far too long behind the bar, in an era where the Irish Pub as we know it, is on the cusp of extinction."

The video, posted to JJ Hough's Facebook page comes with the following message: "Contributing factors to this decline are wide and varied; price, the smoking ban, drink driving etc., are cited, but none alone explain it fully. In the digital age, social habits and integration have been greatly altered, one no longer needs to gather to communicate, local gossip can be attained in isolation with the touch of a button. The gulf between the social media version and the truth is immeasurable."

SEE ALSO: Discover what your Offaly pub would be called with our handy list

They encourage us to "support our local," suggesting that, "as you watch this video, pause for a moment and consider the loss of tradition and this barman's mind."

Pubs like JJ Hough's hold far more stories than a Facebook newsfeed, but they are dying out, and this video sums up that struggle to stay relevant, introduces the daily visitors - the aul lads - and shines a light on the slow demise of the bustling "singing pub" that JJ Hough's is known to be.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.