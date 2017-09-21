Watch: Offaly woman scoops second place prize in National Brown Bread Baking Competition

Offaly woman, Anne Downey, has come second in the National Brown Bread Baking competition at The National Ploughing Championships.

Anne will take home a prize of €1000 for getting so far in the competition.

Third place went to a Laois woman, Vivienne Rigney. There is great brown bread here in the Midlands!

