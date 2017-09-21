Watch: Offaly woman scoops second place prize in National Brown Bread Baking Competition

We know how to make quality brown bread in Offaly

Michelle Hogan

Reporter:

Michelle Hogan

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie


Offaly woman, Anne Downey, has come second in the National Brown Bread Baking competition at The National Ploughing Championships.

Anne will take home a prize of €1000 for getting so far in the competition.

Third place went to a Laois woman, Vivienne Rigney. There is great brown bread here in the Midlands!

