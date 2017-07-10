WATCH: Offaly singer pens song in memory of the late Nida Collins

Offaly singer/songwriter, Shane Hynes has paid his own personal tribute to the late cancer charity campaigner, Nida Collins by writing and performing a song in her honour.

Paying homage to Nida's charity Little Wishes, the song is called Little Wish and the lyrics reflect the massive difference Nida Collins made in her life.

The Edenderry woman passed away last week having battled cancer and her funeral was attended by thousands on Saturday afternoon.

The song appeared on Facebook over the weekend and has already garnered close to 15,000 views.

"What I learned from Nida through the few times I met her and by following her journey on social media is that you must always be yourself and never be afraid to put yourself out there, and most importantly to find joy in all that you do because sadly life is short," Shane said.

"The song was inspired by Nida Collins and written as a tribute to her. May her spirit live on in the lives of those who she connected with and inspired in such a positive way," he added.

