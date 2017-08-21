WATCH: Work begins on preparing site for National Ploughing Championships

The National Ploughing Championships will take place in Offaly again this year and work has begun in earnest on preparing the site.

The grass has been cut, the bales have been removed and the initial stage of preparing the site for close to 300,000 visitors who are expected to descend on Screggan over the three days has started. Walkways have been delivered and the areas have been marked out for the hundreds of exhibitors who will set up their stalls before the championships get underway on September 19. It runs for three days until September 21.

The total attendance figures for the 2016 Championship came to a record breaking 283,000.

Visitors to the Championships spent just under €36.5 million during the three days of the event last year. This spending resulted in a tax take of over €6.6 million for the National Exchequer