Offaly farmer to take part in unique grass technology initiative

An Offaly farmer will be partaking in a new grass utilisation scheme, which has been launched today by global seed breeders DLF. Their grass partner programme, “More Milk with DLF”, will aid participating farmers in expanding and improving their farming enterprise through better grassland utilisation.

Embracing new challenges is something David Thomas from Rahan in Offaly thrives on, and by changing his farm from a beef to dairy enterprise he will certainly encounter many of those. David farms 70 hectares with his father in Rahan near Tullamore, and he has agreed to participate in the “More Milk with DLF” programme in order to ensure he has the best grassland advice to make a success of his new venture. With ambitious plans to grow his herd numbers to 140 cows; by becoming a DLF Grass Partner, David will benefit with increased grass output and quality, resulting in greater animal intake.

Launched in Waterford, the initiative will bring three dairy farmers on a journey to achieve better grassland utilisation through a combination of expert advice, top class varieties and unique access to the latest grass genetic material coming from DLF’s Irish breeding grounds.

Farmers involved, including David Thomas, will profit from DLF’s worldwide innovation focus and ultimately achieve “More Milk with DLF”, while farmers across the country can follow this journey on Twitter and Facebook. Speaking at the launch was Paul Flanagan, General Manager DLF Ireland, who said, “DLF is dedicated to innovation through science. We’re really excited to be able to give farmers participating in this programme customised grassland management advice and unprecedented access to the latest varieties coming from the extensive research taking place in our grass breeding programme here in Waterford.”

The other farmers participating in the initiative are Eamonn Kent from Waterford who is planning to maintain his stock numbers but produce more milk through better grassland management farming, and David Hunter in Co. Tyrone who started dairy farming 4 years ago and wants to get better at grassland utilisation before he expands. A full assessment of their grassland platform will be followed by the design and roll out of bespoke reseeding and grass management programmes.

Talking specifically about the farmers involved Paul continued, “All three farmers have specific challenges on their farm and we’re excited about the opportunities we can deliver for them. Ultimately, we will turn our varieties into profit for our partner farmers, through an increased output of milk.”

Eamonn Kent, DLF grass partner who attended the launch had the following to say: “I’m really excited to be involved in the More Milk with DLF grass partner programme. The DLF trial ground is just over the road from me here in Waterford, so I’m looking forward to putting their expertise and varieties into implementation for the benefit of my farm.”

The “More Milk with DLF” Grass Partner programme is a long-term project that will aid the grassland utilisation for the three farmers involved. Farmers across the island can follow the participating farmers progress on twitter @DLFSeeds, on Facebook with DLF Ireland or sign-up to DLF’s monthly newsletter by emailing info@dlfseeds.ie.

