Offaly Ladies Footballers begin All Ireland quest against Louth this weekend

Offaly Ladies Footballers begin their quest for glory in the 2017 TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Championship this Sunday.

They face Louth in St Loman’s, in Mullingar with the game throwing in at 2pm.

In the build up to the game, the LGFA have posted a video produced by Jerome Quinn featuring an interview with Offaly's Ellee McEvoy and some highlights from Offaly games.

You will go a long way to see a better goal scored than the first one featured.