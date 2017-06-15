VIDEO: Faithful Fields a step closer to completion as goals go up

Faithful Fields, Offaly GAA's new training facility just outside Kilcormac, has taken another step closer to completion with the goals and ball stops now in place.

As you can see in the short video clip, the facility looked resplendent in the June sunshine yesterday and looks all set for Offaly teams across all codes to begin training there.

The facility has four full sized training pitches with floodlights of a sufficient standard to host games, a complex with six modern dressing rooms, a meeting room/dining area and a weights/circuit training room plus a 1.1km walkway available for use by the wider community.

