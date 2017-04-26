Great Offaly Sporting Moments 8 - Birr winning four All Ireland Club Finals in nine years

Over the course of the week, we will be putting up a number of moments which we consider to be contenders to be crowned 'Offaly's Greatest Sporting Moment.'

They will cover a wide variety of memorable occasions from across the years.

Then on Thursday, we will throw it over to you to vote on which of the moments is truly the greatest.

And if you have one you would like us to consider for inclusion, e-mail us to

This time we go to an incredible run of years for Birr where they claimed four All Ireland Club titles in a nine year span. They truly were the best club team in Ireland.

