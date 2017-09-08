WATCH: The dance remix of 'that' Kerry bat video is here and it's class

The Kerry family at the centre of the 'bat in the kitchen' video sweeping the web this week have now been made into an inevitable dance track.

Like Teresa Mannion's unnecessary journeys before them, the Flemings have received the 'Super Céili' treatment, a mix expected in a night club near you very soon, we hope!

The family's run-in with the bat has been viewed millions of times and they even made an appearance via video link on the Jimmy Kimmel show in the US on Thursday night.

More than anything the video taught us a valuable life lesson, "you're no help behind the door."

