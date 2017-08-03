POLL: Should Tommy Byrne resign as Offaly County Board Chairman?

Offaly County Board has been shrouded in controversy in recent months as the Hurling Implementation Committee, chaired by former county star Liam Hogan, resigned, citing communication breakdown with the county board as their reason.

In the weeks since, the county board has been heavily criticised, and just last week, in an interview with Will O'Callaghan on Midlands 103, Liam Hogan labelled county board chairman Tommy Byrne an "absolute disaster." He called on Byrne to resign as chairman.

In a statement, Offaly GAA responded to criticism and set up a steering committee, offering an olive branch to the resigned Implementation Committee.

Tommy Byrne joined Offaly County Committee in 2002 as Assistant Secretary and twelve months later was elected as Chairperson in succession to Brendan Ward.

The Gracefield man held that position for two years. He took a break from County Administration for the next three years, before returning as Assistant Secretary in 2008, a position he held until his election as Secretary in 2013. He was elected Chairperson for the second time at Convention 2016.

So, let us know what you think? Has Tommy Byrne now lost all credibility as chairman, or should everybody do as the Offaly GAA statement suggested, "draw a line in the sand and move on?"