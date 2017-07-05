VOTE: Which of these would you like to see as the new Offaly Football manager?

Peter Brady

Paschal Kelleghan

Phil Reilly 

James Stewart

Stephen Darby

Tom Coffey

Jack O'Connor

Pillar Caffrey

James Horan

The news emerged last night that Pat Flanagan was to be removed as the Offaly Senior Football manager. A recommendation in that regard was passed unanimously at a county board meeting and the process now begins to find a new manager.

We want you to tell us which of these, if any, you would like to see in charge of the Offaly footballers?

If you have other suggestions, leave them back in the comments section.