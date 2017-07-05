VOTE: Which of these would you like to see as the new Offaly Football manager?
Peter Brady
Paschal Kelleghan
Phil Reilly
James Stewart
Stephen Darby
Tom Coffey
Jack O'Connor
Pillar Caffrey
James Horan
The news emerged last night that Pat Flanagan was to be removed as the Offaly Senior Football manager. A recommendation in that regard was passed unanimously at a county board meeting and the process now begins to find a new manager.
We want you to tell us which of these, if any, you would like to see in charge of the Offaly footballers?
If you have other suggestions, leave them back in the comments section.
