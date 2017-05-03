VOTE: Choose Offaly's Greatest Ever Sporting Moment from our Final 3?

Following our public vote last week, these three moments have emerged as the Top 3 in our search for Offaly's Greatest Ever Sporting Moment.

From the worlds or hurling, football, golf, horse racing and beyond, you have chosen Seamus Darby's famous goal against Kerry in the 1982 All-Ireland, Offaly's historic comeback win in the 1994 All-Ireland Hurling final, and the infamous sit-down protest in 1998 after the early whistle against Clare as your top moments.

Now, it is down to you again to decide which day comes out on top and will live longest in the memory of Offaly sports fans, ultimately becoming 'Offaly's Greatest Ever Sporting Moment.'

