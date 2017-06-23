VOTE! Choose the best restaurant in Offaly from your Top 5?

Continuing our 'Best of Offaly' series, we are now asking you decide the best restaurant in Offaly from your Top 5. You have been voting all week and after thousands of votes, this Top 5 has emerged for a fresh showdown poll.

Offaly is home to many great eateries but we want you to pick one winner.

Whether you judge them based on their staff, the food, the atmosphere, we want you to vote.

If you voted on the first poll, you can now vote again. The winner will be announced next Wednesday, June 28.

The winning restaurant will be presented with an Offaly Express certificate, stating that they indeed are the people's choice, Best Restaurant in Offaly.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.