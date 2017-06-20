VOTE: Which of these is the best restaurant in Offaly?
Flynn's Bar & Restaurant, Banagher
Galileo's, Edenderry
Captain House, Tullamore
The Lily Garden, Edenderry
The Station House, Edenderry
Phoenix, Edenderry
The Blue Apron, Tullamore
Killeen's, Shannonbridge
Luker's Bar & Restaurant
The Windmill Restaurant, Tullamore Court Hotel
The Townhouse, Tullamore
The Thatch, Crinkill
Parker's of Riverstown, Birr
Spinner's on Castle Street, Birr
Sirocco's, Tullamore
Dooly's Hotel, Birr
Townsend House (Tapas), Birr
Yaadgar Indian, Tullamore
More@Grennan's, Tullamore
Shishir, Tullamore
Sanjay Kitchen, Birr
Giltraps, Kinnitty
Balconi Italiano, Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore
The Bakehouse, Tullamore
Black Boot Restaurant, Ferbane
Hennessy's, Ferbane
Larkin's, Edenderry
Continuing our 'Best of Offaly' series, we are now asking you decide which one of the above restaurants is the best in Offaly.
Offaly is home to many great eateries but we want you to pick one winner. New or old, from traditional to Italian or Chinese, we want your suggestions.
Whether you judge them based on their staff, the food, the atmosphere, we want you to vote. Restaurants and gastro pubs have been counted and based on your suggestions, we compiled this list for you to choose from.
We will announce your Top 5 on Friday afternoon, and then a showdown final poll will be opened to decide the winner. The winner will be announced next Wednesday, June 28.
The winning restaurant will be presented with an Offaly Express certificate, stating that they indeed are the people's choice, Best Restaurant in Offaly.
