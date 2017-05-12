VOTE: Which of these is the greatest player nickname in Offaly GAA?

VOTE: Which of these is the greatest player nickname in Offaly GAA?

Arron 'Red Rod' Hensey

Kevin 'Willy Ray' Williamson

Eoghan 'Bunion' Dunne

Finbar 'Ziggy' Killaly

Paul 'Gismo' Glennon

Niall 'Nicks' McEvoy

Karl 'Spanky' McEvoy

Darren 'Dodge' Quinn

Tommy 'Tucker' Morrissey

Derek 'Gander' McEvoy

Kieran 'Duke' Connell

Mark 'Chino' Cole

Finbar 'Bars' Cullen

Keith 'Bunter' McGuinness

Mark 'Sadder' Young

David 'Shaper' Reynolds

John 'Shaper' Reynolds

The Iron Man from Rhode (Paddy McCormack)

Michael 'The Duck' Lawlor

Barry 'Saw' O'Meara

Lorcan 'Duke' Bracken

Anton 'The General' Killeen

Gareth 'The Beast' Lee

Tom 'The Stag' Conneely

David 'The Badger' Egan

Alan 'Super' McNamee

David 'Rodge' Hanlon

Sean 'Dizzy' Doyle

Gary 'The Bitter Blue Nose' Heffernan

Thomas 'Topsoil' Flaherty

Alan 'Launcher' Kelleghan

Odhrán 'The Rat' McIntyre

Brian 'Over the Shaulder' Stephens

Brian 'Boom Boom' Watkins

Ruairi 'The Rooster' McNamee

Peter 'The Finisher' Fox

Conor 'The Worker' Finlay

Aaron 'The Dud' Whelahan

Kevin 'The Perch' Minnock

Pauric 'The Turf Shed' Duffy

Aidan 'The Scrap' Bracken

John 'The Wog' Ryan

Declan 'Gandhi' Kelly

Dermot 'Banana' Short

Joey 'The Lipper' Carroll

Shane 'The Bluffer' Kelly

James 'The Ladder' Gorman

Paul 'The Rusty Hacksaw' Craven

Shane 'Lugs' Cunningham

Séamus 'The Bull' Allen

Alan 'Slatts' McEvoy

Jimmy 'Septic Tank' O'Brien

Bernard 'Panda' Allen

Paschal 'Destroyer' Dempsey

Cathal 'Froggy' Daly

Frankie 'Tar Barrel' Kenna

Dave 'Judas' Dempsey

Ger 'Snack' Lynam

Ciaran 'The Gelso' Guinan

Fergal 'Shergar' Moore

Ned 'Gunner' Kelly

Seamus 'Budweiser' O'Brien

Noel 'Jaws' Bracken

Paul 'Dizzee' Deehan

Lee 'Gooch' Farrell

Alan 'Madman' Geoghegan

Joe 'Ray' Costello

Dave 'Fresh' Costello

Anton 'SullBull' Sullivan

Sean 'Clocker' Grennan

Jamie 'The Hound' McKeogh

Cormac 'Soup' Spollen

Simon 'You're A Star' Casey

Ger 'Hollywood' Healion

Paul 'The Beer Can' Molloy

Charlie 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' Hayes

Nigel 'Wanchope' Grennan

Nicknames are an integral part of the GAA dressing rooms around the county. How else would we distinguish the four different Seans on one team?

We want you to vote for the greatest GAA nickname in Offaly from our ultimate list submitted by you. Who should be crowned as having the absolute best nickname in the county?

Whether they play inter-county or Junior B, we're not worried about the quality of their play - just the originality and hilarity of their nickname. They could be a childhood nickname, a name that came out of 'that' one night out, or their attitude on the training pitch.

Over the years we have had some great nicknames in Offaly. Alan or Super McNamee from Rhode, Clara's David 'Shaper' Reynolds, followed by his brother John 'Shaper' Reynolds, and current county star, David 'Rodge' Hanlon.

Past or present, scroll back up and cast your vote. Let's be honest, the more ridiculous and hilarious the better.

We'll compile a Top 5 on Monday, May 15, before crowning the eventual winner. 

