VOTE: Which of these is the greatest player nickname in Offaly GAA?
Arron 'Red Rod' Hensey
Kevin 'Willy Ray' Williamson
Eoghan 'Bunion' Dunne
Finbar 'Ziggy' Killaly
Paul 'Gismo' Glennon
Niall 'Nicks' McEvoy
Karl 'Spanky' McEvoy
Darren 'Dodge' Quinn
Tommy 'Tucker' Morrissey
Derek 'Gander' McEvoy
Kieran 'Duke' Connell
Mark 'Chino' Cole
Finbar 'Bars' Cullen
Keith 'Bunter' McGuinness
Mark 'Sadder' Young
David 'Shaper' Reynolds
John 'Shaper' Reynolds
The Iron Man from Rhode (Paddy McCormack)
Michael 'The Duck' Lawlor
Barry 'Saw' O'Meara
Lorcan 'Duke' Bracken
Anton 'The General' Killeen
Gareth 'The Beast' Lee
Tom 'The Stag' Conneely
David 'The Badger' Egan
Alan 'Super' McNamee
David 'Rodge' Hanlon
Sean 'Dizzy' Doyle
Gary 'The Bitter Blue Nose' Heffernan
Thomas 'Topsoil' Flaherty
Alan 'Launcher' Kelleghan
Odhrán 'The Rat' McIntyre
Brian 'Over the Shaulder' Stephens
Brian 'Boom Boom' Watkins
Ruairi 'The Rooster' McNamee
Peter 'The Finisher' Fox
Conor 'The Worker' Finlay
Aaron 'The Dud' Whelahan
Kevin 'The Perch' Minnock
Pauric 'The Turf Shed' Duffy
Aidan 'The Scrap' Bracken
John 'The Wog' Ryan
Declan 'Gandhi' Kelly
Dermot 'Banana' Short
Joey 'The Lipper' Carroll
Shane 'The Bluffer' Kelly
James 'The Ladder' Gorman
Paul 'The Rusty Hacksaw' Craven
Shane 'Lugs' Cunningham
Séamus 'The Bull' Allen
Alan 'Slatts' McEvoy
Jimmy 'Septic Tank' O'Brien
Bernard 'Panda' Allen
Paschal 'Destroyer' Dempsey
Cathal 'Froggy' Daly
Frankie 'Tar Barrel' Kenna
Dave 'Judas' Dempsey
Ger 'Snack' Lynam
Ciaran 'The Gelso' Guinan
Fergal 'Shergar' Moore
Ned 'Gunner' Kelly
Seamus 'Budweiser' O'Brien
Noel 'Jaws' Bracken
Paul 'Dizzee' Deehan
Lee 'Gooch' Farrell
Alan 'Madman' Geoghegan
Joe 'Ray' Costello
Dave 'Fresh' Costello
Anton 'SullBull' Sullivan
Sean 'Clocker' Grennan
Jamie 'The Hound' McKeogh
Cormac 'Soup' Spollen
Simon 'You're A Star' Casey
Ger 'Hollywood' Healion
Paul 'The Beer Can' Molloy
Charlie 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' Hayes
Nigel 'Wanchope' Grennan
Nicknames are an integral part of the GAA dressing rooms around the county. How else would we distinguish the four different Seans on one team?
We want you to vote for the greatest GAA nickname in Offaly from our ultimate list submitted by you. Who should be crowned as having the absolute best nickname in the county?
Whether they play inter-county or Junior B, we're not worried about the quality of their play - just the originality and hilarity of their nickname. They could be a childhood nickname, a name that came out of 'that' one night out, or their attitude on the training pitch.
Over the years we have had some great nicknames in Offaly. Alan or Super McNamee from Rhode, Clara's David 'Shaper' Reynolds, followed by his brother John 'Shaper' Reynolds, and current county star, David 'Rodge' Hanlon.
Past or present, scroll back up and cast your vote. Let's be honest, the more ridiculous and hilarious the better.
We'll compile a Top 5 on Monday, May 15, before crowning the eventual winner.
