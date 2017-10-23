Offaly community hosting public meeting amid burglary increase fears

Cloghan Community Alert are hosting an urgent public meeting for the West Offaly region amid fears over the growing number of burglaries in the area.

The group have indicated a noted increase in the number of homes and farms targeted by burglars, as well as the dwindling garda numbers in places like Shannonbridge, Ballinahown and Cloghan, as the reason for the meeting.

Gardaí and public representatives from Offaly have been invited to the meeting at 8pm on Tuesday in Cloghan Hall, with Marcella Corcoran Kennedy, John Leahy and Carol Nolan already indicating their intentions to attend.

The meeting comes just a week after Minister for Justice, in response to Marcella Corcoran Kennedy in the Dáil, claimed that burglaries were down by over 30% in Laois/Offaly.

The group have invited people from the following areas to come along and discuss the issue of policing: Cloghan, Belmont, Shannonbridge, Ferbane, Lusmagh, Banagher, Pullough, Doon and Ballinahown.

