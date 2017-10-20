Permission granted for another cinema screen in Tullamore
New cinema screen will be a 29 seater
Permission granted for another cinema screen in Tullamore
Offaly County Council has granted Planning Permission for a new cinema screen in Tullamore.
It will be located in the current IMC Cinema at the Bridge Centre in the town.
The new 29 seater cinema screen will be constructed within the foyer space on the existing first floor and no alterations will be made to the external facade of the building.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on