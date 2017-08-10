GAA legend Colm Cooper among AIB shed speakers for Tullamore Show

This year AIB continues is sponsorship of the Tullamore Show and AIB National Livestock Show, a partnership which has now entered its 15th year. The show takes place in Tullamore this coming Sunday, August 13.

The AIB Stand will host the AIB Shed Talks series, where there will be informative discussions on Work-Life Balance, Efficiencies in Grass, Agri-Market Outlook and a GAA panel discussion.

In addition, there will be two competitions hosted at the AIB stand. Visitors will be given the opportunity to win a weekend family break at The Greville Arms Hotel, Mullingar, as well as a pedigree heifer.

FULL AIB SHED TALK SCHEDULE

MC: Darragh McCullough

10.30am Work-Life Balance

Motivational speaker and endurance athlete Gerry Duffy talks about the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance, the principles of goal setting and how they can be achieved. Gerry is the author of three best-selling motivational books and runs the Gerry Duffy Academy which provides personal and professional development to a range of corporate and sporting clients.

Gerry Duffy, Motivational Speaker and Endurance Athlete

12.30pm Efficiencies in Grass

In the ‘Year of Sustainable Grassland’, two experts discuss the practical steps that farmers can take to maximise the efficiencies of their grass resources.

Brian Nicholson, Farmer and Irish Farmers’ Journal columnist

George Ramsbottom, Dairy Specialist, Teagasc

1.30pm GAA Talk

Two GAA stars discuss their outstanding careers and share their thoughts and predictions ahead of the upcoming Football and Hurling semi-finals.

Colm Cooper, former Kerry GAA footballer

Kieran Joyce, Kilkenny Hurler

3.00pm Agri-Market Outlook

A discussion on the key issues facing the agri-market today, such as the potential impact of Brexit on trade, fluctuating currency prices and CAP reform.

Anne Finnegan, Head of Agri Sector, AIB

Joe Healy, President, Irish Farmers’ Association

Mairead McGuinness, MEP

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

