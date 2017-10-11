Wallace officially ratified as new Offaly football boss

As expected, Kerry man Stephen Wallace was officially ratified as the new Offaly senior football manager at a county board meeting on Tuesday night.

Wallace was recommended by a selection committee last month and will now officially take charge as the county club season comes to an end and preparations begin for the league and championship campaigns of 2018.

It was also revealed last night that former Kerry player Billy Sheehan will join Wallace as a selector. Sheehan will be familiar to Offaly supporters having also played intercounty football with Laois.

It is expected that a local selector will also be added to Wallace's backroom team in the near future.

It was also confirmed on Tuesday that Declan Kelly will take over as the U20 football manager with David Connolly, Georgie Dignan and Conan Curley on board as selectors.

At U17 level, John Hughes will assume the manager's role with Noel Daly, Kevin Meehan and Ger Lynam named as his selectors.

