Offaly name new senior camogie managers

Kilkenny native Mike Wall and Limerick Native Adrian O Sullivan have been ratified as joint Offaly senior camogie managers for 2018.

Mike and Adrian will begin their two year contract in the months to come in preparation for the Littlewoods Ireland senior camogie leagues which will begin in February.

Wall boasts plenty of inter-county camogie experience having trained Kilkenny intermediate camogie team to All-Ireland success in 2016.

Wall has also had a number of victories with an intermediate Leinster title with Kilkenny in 2015 and trained the Kilkenny minor camogie team to Leinster and All-Ireland sucess in 2015.

Mike Wall will be joined by Limerick native Adrian O Sullivan who has a degree from University of Limerick’s Physical Education and Sport Sciences (PESS) department. O’Sullivan also has plenty of coaching experience in which he trained Limerick camogie to their first ever Minor A title in 2014 and also coached Limerick intermediate camogie team to All-Ireland success in 2014.

O’Sullivan was also involved in Mary Immaculate's Third level Purcell Cup win which guided Mary Immaculate to their first ever Ashbourne semi-final appearance. Outside of his camogie training career, O’Sullivan also worked with Joe Quaid training the Kildare senior hurlers in 2016 and 2017. An Offaly based selector will be appointed in the coming months.

This year, Offaly reached the Leinster camogie senior final where they lost out by one single point to 2016 All-Ireland champions Kilkenny. In the group stages of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Championship Offaly ran 2017 All-Ireland champions Cork to five points in St.Brendan's Park Birr and two Leinster wins over Wexford and Kildare in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively.

Offaly won one group game this year over Limerick in their first round game and lost out to a quarter-final spot on score difference based on a three point loss to Tipperary in their final round.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.