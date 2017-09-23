BREAKING: Offaly greyhound wins the Irish Derby

An Offaly greyhound has won the Irish Derby at Shelbourne Park this evening, September 23.

Good News, trained by Pat Guilfoyle, and owned by his sister Sandra in Moneygall, streaked clear from the beginning, maintaining a comfortable lead to the end.

Black Farrenwas second with Sonic in third place.

Good News had been well backed in the Shelbourne showpiece, going off as the favourite.

Speaking afterwards, trainer Pat Guilfoyle said, "everyone in this industry dreams of winning the Derby and I can't believe we've done it."

"They say dreams don't come true but tonight ours has and I'm delighted for our whole team," he added.

The winning connections will collect €150,000 in prize money.