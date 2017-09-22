Offaly greyhound red hot favourite for Saturday's Irish Derby

The Offaly owned greyhound star, Good News, is the red hot favourite to land the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby at Dublin’s Shelbourne Park on Saturday night.

Owned by Sandra Guilfoyle from Moneygall, Good News finished in first place in 29.49 in the semi-final of the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby at Dublin’s Shelbourne Park last weekend.

Good News is now the favourite to win the competition at 11-8 with BoyleSports, having been backed in from 13/8.

With a total prize fund of €287,500, The Irish Greyhound Derby is sponsored by BoyleSports, Ireland’s largest independent bookmaker.

The competition is the most prestigious race in the Irish Greyhound Calendar, with a winner’s prize of €150,000. Sonic is no stranger to Shelbourne Park having competed in the Derby Final in 2016 and is also strong in the market at 7/4

Speaking ahead of the Final, Sandra Guilfoyle from Moneygall commented, “We are delighted to make it to the Final. Good News has grown in confidence and is a dream dog.”

The Final takes place this Saturday, September 23 at Shelbourne Park and will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2 as well as online to a worldwide audience on RTÉ website and RTÉ Player.

