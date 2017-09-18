Tullamore Harriers Notes (September 18)

Half Marathons

Well done to Dermot Smith seen here running in the Charleville Half Marathon last weekend in a great time of 1.26.59. Robbie Westman took on the Kilkenny Half Marathon where he finished 11th overall in 1.27.54. Well done to both.

Ballinagar 10k

Last Sunday’s Ballinagar 10k road race was designated as the Offaly championship race over that distance. Tullamore Harriers had a clean sweep in the men’s race with Paul Mitchell taking victory ahead of Mark Donegan and Leonard Mooney. Pauline Curley won the women’s race with Sinead Rigney taking third place behind Charlotte Kearney of Donadea AC. Christy Donegan was first over 50, Johnny Feery was first over 60 and Conor Butler won the Junior race. Full results to follow.

Fixures:

Oct:

Sun 1st Offaly Novice, Jnr & Masters Cross Country

Sun 8th Offaly Intermediate Cross Country

Thurs 12th Paddy Larkin Memorial 3k

Thurs 19th Harriers Winter League Rd 1

Fri 22nd Scoil Eoin Phoil 5k

Sun 24th Cappincur GAA 8k

Sun 29th AAI National Marathon Championships/Dublin City Marathon

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Adrian Martin 086-8727311 or Mary Daly 086-1906747 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on Tullamoreharriers.com.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm-8pm.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

