Offaly racer flies through the field at Oulton Park

Edenderry man Kevin Keyes put in a stellar performance as he picked his way through the field for an outstanding Oulton Park finish at the weekend.

During qualifying, Kevin went flat out from the start, improving his already good practice times from the day before, eventually finishing the session in 12th position, his best qualifying finish to date.

Sunday's 12 lap race started at 12:50 and Kevin got a brilliant start yet again, and ended the first 2.62 mile lap up to 8th place, over the next few laps he had a great battle with those around him, swapping places on a number of occasions between 6th and 9th, eventually finishing up in a good 8th position.

That finishing position earned Kevin the opportunity to jump up and race his Superstock Team #109 Fernside Homes Kawasaki in the higher Supersport 600 class, and once more he put in an exceptional display there.

Starting from the back of the grid in 21st position, Kevin enjoyed a great start getting up to 16th after lap 1. Over the coming laps he kept his pace up and moved up to 9th place, battling for this position, allowing him to put in his best lap time of the weekend to take home a very credible 9th place finish.

Having started in 21st, it was a truly magnificent performance for Kevin to emerge in 9th place.

