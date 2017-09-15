Offaly golfer named on Irish team for home internationals

Offaly's Billy Donlon will once again represent his country on the Irish Seniors team for their upcoming Home Internationals.

Ireland will have home advantage at the competition which get underway at Rosslare on Tuesday, September 26.

Donlon has been retained from last year's team and has alredy enjoyed a successful 2017. In July, he won the Rose Bowl at the Irish Seniors Close Championship at Malone.

Irish Team captain Sean O’Leary (Mahon) can call on two members of his European championship winning side for the matches against England, Scotland and Wales.

Portmarnock’s Adrian Morrow secured the winning point against Denmark in the European final and returns to the fold alongside Tramore’s John Mitchell as Ireland bid to regain the Seniors Home Internationals having relinquished the crown in 2016.

Along with Donlon, Barry O’Leary (Greystones) and Liam Halpin (Westport) have been retained from last year’s side with Nigel Duke (Killiney) and Hugh Smyth (Mourne) completing Ireland’s seven-man lineup. Barry Doyle (Carlow) is team manager.

