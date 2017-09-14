This week's Offaly GAA fixtures (September 14-17)

Thursday, September 14

U12 Hurling League

Ballinamere/Durrow 1 v Kilcormac/Killoughey 1 Ballinamere 6.30pm Joey Deehan

Ballinamere/Durrow 2 v Kilcormac/Killoughey 2 Ballinamere 6.30pm Pat Fleming

Tullamore 1 v Coolderry O’Brien Pk 6.30pm Jimmy O’Grady

Clara v Brosna Gaels Clara 6.30pm Ciaran Groome

Shinrone v St Rynagh’s 1 Shinrone 6.30pm Richie Fitzsimons

Ballyskenagh/Killavilla v St Rynagh’s 2 Ballyskenagh 6.30pm Martin Walsh

Na Fianna 1 v CRC Gaels Killeigh 6.30pm Ger Connors

Ferbane/Belmont v Kinnitty Moystown 6.30pm Simon Whelahan

Birr v Drumcullen Birr 6.30pm Declan Cooke

Gracefield v Lusmagh Gracefield 6.30pm John McDonnell

Friday, September 15

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior A Football Championship Relegation Play Off (Extra Time must be played)

Cappincur v St Rynagh’s Pullough 8pm Brian Gavin

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship Quarter Finals (Extra Time must be played)

Ballycumber v Durrow Tubber 8pm Chris Dwyer

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship Relegation (Extra Time must be played)

Raheen v St Brigid’s Gracefield 8pm Davy Walsh

Saturday, September 16

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior A Football Championship Quarter Finals (Extra Time must be played)

Clara v Edenderry BNM OCP 4.15pm Alan McKnight

Linesmen: Fergal Smyth & Ciaran Groome

Tullamore v Gracefield BNM OCP 5.45pm Ger Keyes

Linesmen: Chris Dwyer & Bill Glennon

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship Quarter Finals (Extra Time must be played)

Bracknagh v Walsh Island Geashill 7.30pm Marius Stones

Tullamore Court Hotel Intermediate Football Final

Erin Rovers v Ferbane BNM OCP 2.30pm Eamon O’Connor

Linesmen: Pauric Pierce & Basil Cronin

Division 1 Hurling League Semi Final (Extra Time must be played)

Kinnitty v Seir Kieran Rath 5.30pm Kieran Dooley

Division 2 Football League Play Off (Extra Time must be played)

Rhode v Shannonbridge Tubber 8pm Brian Gavin

Sunday, September 17

Division 1 Hurling League Semi Final (Extra Time must be played)

Belmont v Shinrone Carrig 11am Martin Cashen

Molloy Environmental Systems Minor A Hurling Quarter Finals (Extra Time must be played)

St Rynagh’s v Na Fianna Moystown 11am Simon Whelahan

Seir Kieran/Drumcullen v Kilcormac/Killoughey Kinnitty 11am Tony Carroll

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.