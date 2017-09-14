This week's Offaly GAA fixtures (September 14-17)
The new Offaly manager is expected to attend the football championship games
Thursday, September 14
U12 Hurling League
Ballinamere/Durrow 1 v Kilcormac/Killoughey 1 Ballinamere 6.30pm Joey Deehan
Ballinamere/Durrow 2 v Kilcormac/Killoughey 2 Ballinamere 6.30pm Pat Fleming
Tullamore 1 v Coolderry O’Brien Pk 6.30pm Jimmy O’Grady
Clara v Brosna Gaels Clara 6.30pm Ciaran Groome
Shinrone v St Rynagh’s 1 Shinrone 6.30pm Richie Fitzsimons
Ballyskenagh/Killavilla v St Rynagh’s 2 Ballyskenagh 6.30pm Martin Walsh
Na Fianna 1 v CRC Gaels Killeigh 6.30pm Ger Connors
Ferbane/Belmont v Kinnitty Moystown 6.30pm Simon Whelahan
Birr v Drumcullen Birr 6.30pm Declan Cooke
Gracefield v Lusmagh Gracefield 6.30pm John McDonnell
Friday, September 15
Tullamore Court Hotel Senior A Football Championship Relegation Play Off (Extra Time must be played)
Cappincur v St Rynagh’s Pullough 8pm Brian Gavin
Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship Quarter Finals (Extra Time must be played)
Ballycumber v Durrow Tubber 8pm Chris Dwyer
Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship Relegation (Extra Time must be played)
Raheen v St Brigid’s Gracefield 8pm Davy Walsh
Saturday, September 16
Tullamore Court Hotel Senior A Football Championship Quarter Finals (Extra Time must be played)
Clara v Edenderry BNM OCP 4.15pm Alan McKnight
Linesmen: Fergal Smyth & Ciaran Groome
Tullamore v Gracefield BNM OCP 5.45pm Ger Keyes
Linesmen: Chris Dwyer & Bill Glennon
Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship Quarter Finals (Extra Time must be played)
Bracknagh v Walsh Island Geashill 7.30pm Marius Stones
Tullamore Court Hotel Intermediate Football Final
Erin Rovers v Ferbane BNM OCP 2.30pm Eamon O’Connor
Linesmen: Pauric Pierce & Basil Cronin
Division 1 Hurling League Semi Final (Extra Time must be played)
Kinnitty v Seir Kieran Rath 5.30pm Kieran Dooley
Division 2 Football League Play Off (Extra Time must be played)
Rhode v Shannonbridge Tubber 8pm Brian Gavin
Sunday, September 17
Division 1 Hurling League Semi Final (Extra Time must be played)
Belmont v Shinrone Carrig 11am Martin Cashen
Molloy Environmental Systems Minor A Hurling Quarter Finals (Extra Time must be played)
St Rynagh’s v Na Fianna Moystown 11am Simon Whelahan
Seir Kieran/Drumcullen v Kilcormac/Killoughey Kinnitty 11am Tony Carroll
