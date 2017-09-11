Offaly golfer set for Irish Challenge tournament

EAM IRELAND GOLFERS OUT IN FORCE NEXT WEEK



Offaly's Stuart Grehan is set to take his place at the Irish Challenge, hosted by Mount Wolseley Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort this week.

Team Ireland supported golfers will be out in force for the event, including Gavin Moynihan, Gary Hurley, Chris Selfridge, Kevin Phelan, Ruaidhri McGee and Cormac Sharvin.

They gained their place in the field through their Challenge Tour categories, while there are starts provided for Neil O’Briain and Brian Casey through Team Ireland Golf.

Grehan, the recent Mullingar Scratch winner, will be among three amateurs, who are also taking their place in the event thanks to Team Ireland Golf. He will be joined by Robin Dawson and Colm Campbell.

Dermot McElroy and Reeve Whitson have opted to compete on the EuroPro Tour instead of travelling home for the Challenge Tour event.

