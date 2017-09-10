All the weekend's Offaly GAA Results
Senior Hurling Championship Semi Final
Belmont GAA 0-11 0-12 Kilcormac-Killoughey
St Rynagh's Hurling Club 0-14 1-10 Seir Kieran
Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi Final
Brosna Gales 1-17 1-15 Drumcullen
Ballinamere 2-22 1-9 Carrig Riverstown
Junior A Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Crinkill 5-8 2-14 Gracefield
Shinrone 1-8 2-10 Ballinamere
Intermediate Hurling Championship Relegation Play Off
Ballyskenagh/Killavilla 1-19 1-20 Birr
U14A Hurling Championship Final
Ballinamere/Durrow 1-7 4-11 CRC Gaels
U14B Hurling Competition Final
Drumcullen/Seir Kieran 5-12 3-8 Kinnitty
U14C Hurling Competition Final
Ballyskenagh/Killavilla 12-11 1-6 Birr
U16A Football Championship Semi Final
St Vincent's 0-7 1-7 Tullamore
Ferbane/Belmont 2-10 0-8 Na Fianna Minor Club
U16B Football Competition Semi Final
St Broughan's 4-17 0-4 St Manchan's Gaels
