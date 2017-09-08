Offaly GAA release image of state of the art gym ahead of Faithful Fields opening

Offaly GAA has released a photograph from inside the new Faithful Fields facility in Kilcormac ahead of the official launch on September 23.

Pictured: The fully fitted gym at Offaly GAA's new Faithful Fields Centre of Excellence

The site at Kilcormac has now been linked to essential services and completed. The project has been built debt free thanks to fundraising, as well as help from Croke Park, Leinster GAA, Sports Capital Funding and Offaly West Enterprise funding.

The four pitches have been completed to an exceptional standard, and they are joined by six dressing rooms, a dining area, two upstairs meeting rooms, ball and wall, and an all-weather training area.

Offaly GAA has revealed that the open day and grand opening of the facility, earmarked as a beacon for the future of Offaly GAA, will take place on September 23.

Families, children and interested members of the public are welcome to have a look around at the new hub of Offaly football and hurling.

