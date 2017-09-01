Tell us who should be in our Offaly Sports Star of the Month award vote for August

Our new Sports Star of the Month Award, sponsored by Guy Clothing Tullamore, enters its third month and we need your nominations for August.

Who stood out in their field during August and deserves a place in our vote to crown Offaly's Sports Star of the Month?

Nadine Donegan from the Tullamore Harriers won our first vote of the year in June, while Edenderry triathlete Enda Bagnall picked up the July prize.

The winning monthly sports stars are presented with a specially commissioned glass trophy and also go forward to our end of year vote to select the Offaly Sports Star of the Year.

Drop us a line using the details below, or comment below our Facebook post, to tell us who you would like to nominate.

