Offaly's Faithful Fields set for official opening

The Offaly GAA Faithful Fields facility will have its official opening on September 23 after over a year of fundraising and building work.

The site at Kilcormac has now been linked to essential services and completed. The project has been built debt free thanks to fundraising, as well as help from Croke Park, Leinster GAA, Sports Capital Funding and Offaly West Enterprise funding.

The four pitches have been completed to an exceptional standard, and they are joined by six dressing rooms, a dining area, two upstairs meeting rooms, ball and wall, gym and an all-weather training area.

Offaly GAA have revealed that the open day and grand opening of the facility, earmarked as a beacon for the future of Offaly GAA, will take place on September 23.

Families, children and interested members of the public are welcome to have a look around at the new hub of Offaly football and hurling.

