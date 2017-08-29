Niall McNamee retires from inter-county football

Rhode and Offaly legend Niall McNamee has retired from inter-county football.

McNamee played 132 times in league and championship, starting 121, for his county and is considered one of the greatest natural footballers of his generation.

Taking to Instagram, McNamee wrote:

"It only seems like yesterday that I made my debut. It's been a huge honour to represent and captain my county."

"The time has now come to step away. I want to say a huge thank you to all of my team mates that I've been lucky to take the field with down through the years."

"Thank you to all the managers who showed faith in me. I've been extremely lucky to fulfil a lot of my childhood dreams and it is truly with a heavy heart that I call it a day."

"A massive thank you to all the faithful supporters for your support throughout the years both on and off the field. Finally a big thank you to my parents, brothers and sister and my girlfriend for always being there in the good days and the not so good days."

He concluded by saying: "I couldn't have done it without you all. I'm really looking forward to supporting the boys next year and beyond and I pray that the glory days return to Offaly in the not too distant future."

He made his senior debut as a 17-year-old in 2003 and starred in the mid-2000s, and has been the focal point for the Offaly Senior Footballers right up to the last few seasons when injury plagued his playing days.

He represented Offaly with distinction, helping them to their last major final in 2006 when they faced Dublin in the Leinster decider. He was nominated for an All-Star award in the same year.

With Rhode, he won eight senior county crowns and was instrumental in numerous runs for the club through the Leinster club championship.

Niall McNamee at national level was regarded, by players, supporters and pundits as a player capable of magic - that moment in a game that made the crowd gasp.

That, he certainly was! The Offaly Express wishes Niall every success and happiness in his retirement. Thank you for the service and the memories.

