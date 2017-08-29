Offaly’s top dogs march on towards Irish Derby bid

Two Offaly greyhounds have progressed to the third round stage of the Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby.

The Mark Ryan owned Killeshil Jack recorded 29.98 in the second round of the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby, improving its time from the previous round and will progress into the third stage of the Derby.

Pension Plan, owned by the Fomo Syndicate in Croghan, recorded 30.10 and will also progress to the third round which takes place this Saturday, September 2 at Shelbourne Park.

With a total prize fund of €287,500, The Irish Greyhound Derby is sponsored by BoyleSports, Ireland’s largest independent bookmaker.

The competition is the most prestigious race in the Irish Greyhound Calendar, with a winner’s prize of €150,000.

Ireland’s best racing greyhounds will progress over the next three weeks to the Quarter and Semi-Finals. This action packed period will conclude with the Final held on Saturday, September 23.

Both the Semi-Final and Final will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2 and online to a worldwide audience on RTÉ website and RTÉ Player.

In recent years, the Irish Greyhound Derby has seen strong competition from across all regions.

The BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby 2016 winner was Rural Hawaii, owned by Michael & Helen O’Dwyer from Clonmel, Co. Tipperary with winning prize money of €125,000.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.