Lowry in the mix heading into final round at Wyndham Championship

Offaly's Shane Lowry is just four shots off the lead heading into the final round of the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour after yet another stellar showing on Saturday.

Lowry started the day at nine under par, but after a round which included a marvellous eagle, Lowry finds himself in a share of ninth position, just four behind leader Henrik Stenson.

Lowry started Saturday with three pars before a bogey saw him drop back to eight under after the fourth hole. He failed to regain the stroke as he parred the remaining five holes on the front nine, making the turn in 36.

However, the Clara man turned on the style on the back nine, hitting three birdies between the 10th and 14th holes. That magic came on 15 when he signed for three on a par 5.

He finished with two bogeys and a birdie to finish with another round of 67, leaving him within striking distance of the leaders at twelve under par.

Henrik Stenson leads on sixteen under par. Lowry will tee off on his final round at 6.30pm (Irish time) this evening, knowing a Top 10 finish will ensure his passage into the FedEx Cup play-offs.