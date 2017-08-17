Offaly GAA aims to appoint new managers 'as quickly as possible'

A spokesperson from Offaly GAA has told the Offaly Express that they aim to appoint new managers "as quickly as possible" following the almost simultaneous departures of Pat Flanagan and Kevin Ryan.

Flanagan was effectively removed as the football boss in early July by a county board vote, while Kevin Ran stepped away from the hurling post after just one season in charge less than two weeks later.

Two committees have been established to find their replacements, and a comment from a source within Offaly GAA said, these committees will come back to the county committee with recommendations.

When asked about a timeline for the new appoints, the source said, "I know they are working with a view to filling the roles as quickly as possible."

The two committees are:

Football: Tommy Byrne, Eamonn Cusack, Vinny Claffey, Finbarr Cullen, Paul Mollen and Colm Quinn.

Hurling: Tommy Byrne, Eamonn Cusack, Pat Fleury, Brian Gavin and Martin Cashen

After the departure of both Flanagan and Ryan, we ran a poll with our Offaly Express readers to gauge their preferred replacements, and you can see the results of those votes below:

