Offaly's greyhounds to battle for Irish Derby

Some of the fastest greyhounds from Offaly are to compete in the upcoming BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby.

Killeshil Jack owned by Mark Ryan, and Pension Plan owned by the Fomo Syndicate, have been drawn to compete in the First Round heats for the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby at Shelbourne Park.

With a total prize fund of €287,500, The Irish Greyhound Derby is sponsored by BoyleSports, Ireland’s largest independent bookmaker.

The competition is the most prestigious race in the Irish Greyhound Calendar, with a winner’s prize of €150,000.

The First Round heats will be held this Thursday, August 17 and Saturday, August 19 at Shelbourne Park.

Ireland’s best racing greyhounds will progress over the next four weeks to Second and Third Round heats followed by the Quarter and Semi-Finals.

This action packed period will conclude with the Final held on Saturday, September 23. Both the Semi-Final and Final will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2 television and online to a worldwide audience on the RTÉ website and RTÉ Player.

In recent years, the Irish Greyhound Derby has seen strong competition from across all regions. The BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby 2016 winner was Rural Hawaii, owned by Michael & Helen O’Dwyer from Clonmel, Co. Tipperary with winning prize money of €125,000.

