Offaly Camogie unveil brand new crest

Following over 150 entries from boys and girls aged 5-22 across the country, the winner of the Offaly Camogie crest compeition has been selected.

11-year-old Caoimhe Ginty from St. Cillian's was delighted to find out her design had been chosen and will now be sported on all Offaly camogie gear in the future.

The design embodies the traditional style of the Offaly GAA crest, however it also modernises and empowers Offaly camogie with the figure of a girl/woman playing the sport.

Caoimhe will be presented with a full kit of Offaly camogie gear as her prize.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.